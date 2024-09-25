Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sunrun

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.59. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 312,774 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,080.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $35,311.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,242,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,649,790.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,675 shares of company stock worth $3,253,289. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.