Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Well from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get American Well alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMWL

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of American Well stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.94) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 120.44% and a negative return on equity of 50.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,772.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Well news, insider Kathy Johnson Weiler sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $57,183.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,772.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $40,742.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,137 shares of company stock worth $169,765. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth $46,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 1,418.5% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 103,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Well by 75.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 124,441 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.