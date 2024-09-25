NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.89.

NEO stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.82 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter worth $1,894,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 77.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 460,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at about $14,872,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

