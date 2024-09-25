Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00.

DRS has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.80. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,389,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,447 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 33.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 15.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,180,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 290,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Leonardo DRS

(Get Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.