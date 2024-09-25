Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $48.12

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and traded as high as $50.00. Pershing Square shares last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 98,814 shares.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.51.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.1456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

