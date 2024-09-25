Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kenvue from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.10.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Kenvue by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.5% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

