Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Benchmark

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Sable Offshore from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Sable Offshore Stock Up 5.9 %
Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($2.36). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Sable Offshore
In other news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,791,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,820,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sable Offshore
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Sable Offshore during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter worth about $1,634,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Sable Offshore Company Profile
Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.
