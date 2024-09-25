Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

INVH stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,104,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 109.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,141,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595,988 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

