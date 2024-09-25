Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dayforce from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dayforce from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 183.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. Dayforce has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $75.33.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.41 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dayforce will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $2,760,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter worth $673,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dayforce during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,801,000.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

