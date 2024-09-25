Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.06

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBFGet Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and traded as high as $72.95. Bombardier shares last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 8,004 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

