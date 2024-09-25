Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $66.06

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and traded as high as $72.95. Bombardier shares last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 8,004 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Bombardier Stock Performance

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

