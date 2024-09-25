Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $782.93

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 782.93 ($10.48) and traded as high as GBX 788.80 ($10.56). Mid Wynd International Inv Tr shares last traded at GBX 787 ($10.54), with a volume of 74,016 shares.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £372.90 million, a P/E ratio of 828.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 782.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 842.11%.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

