FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of FibroBiologics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

FibroBiologics Stock Up 5.8 %

FBLG stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. FibroBiologics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, analysts expect that FibroBiologics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBLG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of FibroBiologics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FibroBiologics during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the second quarter worth about $159,000.

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

