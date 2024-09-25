Guggenheim Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $223.66.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $255.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.02. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $257.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

