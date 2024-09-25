Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after buying an additional 2,533,877 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $69,384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.