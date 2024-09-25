Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.89

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and traded as high as $34.48. Global X Dax Germany ETF shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 1,118 shares trading hands.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

