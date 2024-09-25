Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.69

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.69 and traded as high as C$58.00. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$58.00, with a volume of 1,525 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$56.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 122.70%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

