Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,940 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Check were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Check Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sterling Check’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $712,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

