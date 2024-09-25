Rhumbline Advisers Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of NETGEAR worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 229.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in NETGEAR during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NTGR opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $604.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.82. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.94). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

