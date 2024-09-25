Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 290 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $219.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average of $149.46. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $221.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

