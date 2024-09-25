Rhumbline Advisers Buys 174 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diageo were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Diageo stock opened at $136.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.61%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

