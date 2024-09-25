HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.08.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,132,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,207,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,132,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,747 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,355 shares of company stock worth $11,957,418. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

