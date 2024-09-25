Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $37.50 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHUY

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $643.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.77. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $39.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 607.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 257.8% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

(Get Free Report)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy’s name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.