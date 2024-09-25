Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

