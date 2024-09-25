Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

