DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

DOYU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a moderate sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

DouYu International stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.54 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

