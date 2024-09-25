Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.31.

RCL stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $179.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,392,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

