Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

OESX opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 9.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,868,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,661,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 53,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

