Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reissued a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

