RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $297.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.62 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.84. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

