Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

Shares of SEED opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $6.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Agritech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Origin Agritech stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

