SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Price Performance

LEDS stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.