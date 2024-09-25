Truist Financial Downgrades Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has $873.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $915.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $857.48.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:COST opened at $901.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $867.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock worth $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.