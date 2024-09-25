BP (NYSE:BP) Downgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Neutral

Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. UBS Group upgraded shares of BP to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of BP to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.23.
BP Stock Performance
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.
Institutional Trading of BP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 388,931 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.
BP Company Profile
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
