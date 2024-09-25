Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $273,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $15,685,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,963,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $6,924,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,904,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,214,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,854,000 after purchasing an additional 142,551 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.