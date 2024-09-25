10,883 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PARR. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Par Pacific Stock Down 2.9 %

Par Pacific stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Par Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

