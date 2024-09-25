Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,195 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHF. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.26%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,486.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

