Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PAX opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.