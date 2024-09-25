Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE PAX opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $674.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $16.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
