Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 14,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,334,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.