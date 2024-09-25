Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,406 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 49,626 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.58.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

CRK opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,298,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,169,815.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 573,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $6,101,539.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 203,450,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,718,065.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,712,733 shares of company stock worth $67,816,851. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

