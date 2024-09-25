5,723 Shares in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Universal by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 145.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:UVV opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.40 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.92%.
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
