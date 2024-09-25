Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,768 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 67,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,820,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,486,103.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $724,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,820,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,486,103.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 615,241 shares of company stock worth $8,023,880. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

