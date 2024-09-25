Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,151 Shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF alerts:

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.