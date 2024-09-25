Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 602 Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPH. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 411.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $213.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

