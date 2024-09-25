Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,244 FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,244 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in FutureFuel by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,238 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FutureFuel news, Director Paul Manheim acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,528.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $249.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.62.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.41 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FutureFuel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

