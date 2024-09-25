Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,972 Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

LXRX stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market cap of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.51. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

