Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 64.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.36.

GoodRx Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -676.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.