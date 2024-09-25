Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 8X8 by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,448,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 561,436 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 473.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,722,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,230 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.55.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.90 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile

(Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small business, mid-market, enterprise customers, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers voice services, secure video meetings, and unified messaging, including direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and peer-to-peer short and multimedia messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a cloud-based contact center as-a-service solution; and 8×8 Engage, an artificial intelligence-powered solution that equips customer-facing employees outside the contact center with the tools and capabilities to deliver successful customer engagements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.