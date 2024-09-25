Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,288 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,852,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 197,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 482,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

HOUS stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $618.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

