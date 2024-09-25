Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,137 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,137 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 346,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 42,314 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $377.22 million, a PE ratio of 77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $55.43.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

