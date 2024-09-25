Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,558 FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the first quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at $38,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Trading Up 2.2 %

FREY opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.